Jubilee Party vice chairperson David Murathe has revealed details of a new political outfit which will see ODM party leader Raila Odinga join the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with The Standard, the former Gatanga lawmaker divulged that the portrait of the new outfit would be the handshake, with a comprehensive plan to ensure regional representation in its structure.

“What I can confirm is that in 2022, we will have a poster. And in that poster there will be a portrait of the Handshake,” confirmed Murathe.

He added that should the BBI taskforce report unveiled at the Bomas of Kenya be adopted, the outfit will have representation across the country.

“Assuming we go by the formation unveiled at Bomas, we will probably have a prime minister coming from Mount Kenya. You may have a deputy prime minister coming from Coast and the other possibly from the Rift Valley,” he said.

ODM leader Raila Odinga (third left) with (from left) Maoka Maore, Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, David Murathe and Siaya Senator James Orengo

He added that discussions as to whether (Raila) Odinga will be on the ballot or not should be a forgone discussion with the conclusion that Odinga will be in the race.

Rewarding Raila with the presidency

The Jubilee party vice chairman and close confidant to President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed that plans are underway to front Raila Odinga in Mount Kenya region as President Kenyatta’s successor.

Murathe urged Kenyans to warm up to a Raila presidency, stating that Kenyans should reward him with the seat for his spirited struggle insisting that 2022 should be a “Mandela moment” for Raila

“We (Murathe and his team) think it is time Kenyans rewarded the long years of the struggle of Raila Amollo Odinga… I personally I am going to vote for Raila Odinga in 2022”. Stated Murathe.

“For now, it is running and we are going to go down to Mount Kenya, it is Raila Amollo Odinga… “We would also like to urge him to be a transitional president who can nurture young generation to take over in 2027.” Added Murathe.

Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe

He urged Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to shelve his ambitions and support the former prime minister.

“Untill he (Kalonzo) moves from the Nasa coalition, what we are doing is co-operating. Just like we are co-operating with ODM. I don’t know what the arrangement is on the Nasa side but if you ask me I would like him (Kalonzo) to also let Raila run,” said Murathe.