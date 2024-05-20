Itumbi in eye of the storm, with unity between Ruto & Gachagua under public scrutiny

During a church service in Endarasha, Nyeri County on May 19, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya warned Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro, Dennis Itumbi and others close to the president against seeking to upstage DP Gachagua.

“There are young men who are advancing a narrative called generation change. I want to tell them they can carry on if they want to go against President William Ruto in 2027.

"If they have other intentions of creating a rift in the Mt Kenya region, they will be considered our enemies,” Gakuya said.

Embakasi North MP James Gakuya speaking at the Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County. Pulse Live Kenya

Political pundits in the country have been pointing towards a rift between Gachagua and Nyoro, with some claiming that the MP could enjoy more favour from President Ruto.

They have claimed this is threatening the DP’s influence and further complicating the president's relationship with his deputy.

“I wonder where the Kiharu MP wants to run for president in 2027 or why is he engaging in early campaigns?" Gakuya questioned.

The Embakasi North MP also cautioned Itumbi, whom he accused of being part of a group influencing Nyoro’s political direction.

Other leaders who spoke, including Nyeri Governor Muthahi Kahiga, cautioned against the mistreatment of DP Gachagua, by individuals who want to demean his influence.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga speaking at the Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County. Pulse Live Kenya

"I want to say here in front of everyone, we will not allow our son (Gachagua) to go through what Ruto went through in the hands of Uhuru Kenyatta. We will not allow our son to be mistreated. We will not.

"Disrespect to Gachagua is disrespect to the mountain, and vice versa. Those trying to bring bad blood between the president and his deputy, we are warning you," a fiery Mutahi said amid cheers from the congregation.

Gachagua prevailed upon his allies who went on the offensive, slamming a section of politicians in President Ruto’s administration for disrespecting the DP.

"I have heard MPs talking about matters of the Deputy President instead of CDF. How will you know the stories of the Deputy President? Please mind your business. It's not the election period yet. For now, let us respect those who were elected and give them a chance to work.

"The public will have an opportunity to evaluate your work and make a decision. Let us bring down the temperature and allow those who have the opportunity to serve to do so." Gachagua noted.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaking at the Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County. Pulse Live Kenya

State House Spokesman responds to reports of Ruto-Gachagua fallout

Earlier in the day, State House Spokesman Hussein Mohamed addressed reports of a fallout, noting that contrary to the reports, there is no feud with the Head of State and his deputy are working in harmony.

