The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

State House responds to Ruto-Gachagua fallout reports

Charles Ouma

State House spokesman addressed the reports and redirected any further questions to DP Gachagua's communications teams

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed

State House has responded to claims of bad blood between President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua with a section of the press reporting that the DP’s absence at key state functions could be linked to the same.

Recommended articles

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed clarified that contrary to the reports, there is no feud with the Head of State and his deputy are working in harmony.

READ: Butita celebrates being included in Ruto’s U.S. state visit delegation

Mahamed issued the clarification during a press briefing on Sunday, May 19, 2024 and redirected any further questions to Gachagua's communications teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made the remarks while responding to a question from a journalist who sought clarity on the reports which came at a time when the President is set to depart for a State Visit in the United States beginning next week.

"Now that you asked about the President and the deputy president, to my knowledge, there is no issue. The Deputy President's Office is an office with all the capabilities and competencies," Mohamed clarified.

"If you want to ask any question or find out anything about the Deputy President, they have all the capabilities and you can find out anything about the Deputy President, they have all the capabilities and you can find whatever information you need there." He added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports of a fallout surfaced over the weekend after it emerged that the DP has skipped several state functions.

File image of President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua at the Kakamega State Lodge during a visit to Western Kenya on August 30, 2023.
File image of President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua at the Kakamega State Lodge during a visit to Western Kenya on August 30, 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

DP Gachagua’s social media pages were also unusually quiet, sparking interest from netizens.

He was missing in action as President Ruto hosted his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, including at a joint address by the two leaders that was also attended by the cabinet.

Gachagua was also absent when President Museveni left the country at the end of the state visit, as was the case when President Ruto jetted back from Kigali, Rwanda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tree planting event in Murang’a that was presided over by the president is also an event that reports indicate was given a wide berth by the DP.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Holy Mass at Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Holy Mass at Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Holy Mass at Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County. Pulse Live Kenya

After days of missing in action, DP Gachagua made a public appearance on Sunday, May 19, 2024, attending a church service in Kieni.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kuria Kimani, Molo MP and Chair of the National Assembly Committee on Finance

Gov't justifies that 16% VAT on bread is aimed at tackling diabetes

Political leaders at the Limuru III meeting

Limuru III: Resolutions made, Haki Coalition & the return of Uhuru

Kimani Ichung'wah

Kimani Ichung'wah whisked to safety as chaos erupt in Thika, MP among scores injured [Video]

Sylvanus Osoro

Sylvanus Osoro & UDA MPs explain DP Gachagua's absence, when he will resurface