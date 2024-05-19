State House responds to Ruto-Gachagua fallout reports

State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed clarified that contrary to the reports, there is no feud with the Head of State and his deputy are working in harmony.

Mahamed issued the clarification during a press briefing on Sunday, May 19, 2024 and redirected any further questions to Gachagua's communications teams.

He made the remarks while responding to a question from a journalist who sought clarity on the reports which came at a time when the President is set to depart for a State Visit in the United States beginning next week.

"Now that you asked about the President and the deputy president, to my knowledge, there is no issue. The Deputy President's Office is an office with all the capabilities and competencies," Mohamed clarified.

"If you want to ask any question or find out anything about the Deputy President, they have all the capabilities and you can find out anything about the Deputy President, they have all the capabilities and you can find whatever information you need there." He added.

DP Gachagua makes public appearance after skipping 11 events & going silent on social media

Reports of a fallout surfaced over the weekend after it emerged that the DP has skipped several state functions.

DP Gachagua’s social media pages were also unusually quiet, sparking interest from netizens.

He was missing in action as President Ruto hosted his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, including at a joint address by the two leaders that was also attended by the cabinet.

Gachagua was also absent when President Museveni left the country at the end of the state visit, as was the case when President Ruto jetted back from Kigali, Rwanda.

The tree planting event in Murang’a that was presided over by the president is also an event that reports indicate was given a wide berth by the DP.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attending a Holy Mass at Sacred Heart Endarasha Catholic Church, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County. Pulse Live Kenya