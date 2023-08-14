The sports category has moved to a new website.

Malik Obama reignites social media spat with brother, Barack Obama

Fabian Simiyu

Barack Obama’s half-brother Malik has reignited a social media spat with the former US president.

Malik Obama (left) and former U.S. President Barrack Obama
Malik Obama (left) and former U.S. President Barrack Obama

Malik Obama, the half-brother of former U.S. President Barack Obama, has once more turned to Twitter to voice his discord with Barack.

Malik on August 14 shared a photo of their pre-political era together, accompanied by a caption that tainted Barrack's name.

"Me and fake a⋆⋆ a snake (President Barack Obama) when he was a nobody," Malik tweeted.

Malik Obama (left) and Barrack Obama
Malik Obama (left) and Barrack Obama Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Malik Obama breathes fire after reports of his wife being blocked at Obama’s event

Continuing to exacerbate the tension, Malik added to his half-brother's discomfort by sharing a collage featuring himself alongside former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Given that Obama and Trump hail from opposing political parties, Malik's actions appeared to convey a message to Barack Obama.

In his tweets, Malik labelled Barack Obama as a traitor, expressing his sentiment that he simply wished to be an elder brother to Barack, but was rejected.

Malik escalated matters by tweeting that Barack had allegedly sold his soul to the devil.

Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama Pulse

READ: Malik, Obama's brother, shares former president's Kenya birth certificate sparking rage

Taking it further, Malik posed a rhetorical question about how he was expected to bow to Barack Obama when, in fact, the former U.S. President is younger than him. He deemed this situation an insult.

In 2020, Malik Obama criticised his brother Barack Obama in the New York Post, alleging that Barack had changed after becoming wealthy.

During the interview, Malik asserted that Barack transformed into a snobbish person after acquiring wealth and that he sought people's admiration.

Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama ece-auto-gen

READ: Obama’s controversial brother Malik openly celebrates Donald Trump’s victory as he brazenly criticizes his brother’s ‘neglect’

He further commented that Barack seemed to desire being revered, but Malik couldn't comply with that due to his role as the older brother.

Barack and Malik crossed paths in 1985 when Obama was in his early 20s. Years later, Malik assumed the role of best man during Barack's wedding.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

