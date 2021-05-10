RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Prof. Fatuma Chege Sworn in as PS; overseeing Implementation of Curriculum Reforms

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

Announcement of KCSE 2020 results currently underway

Prof. Fatuma Chege Sworn in as PS of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms
Prof. Fatuma Chege Sworn in as PS of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms Prof. Fatuma Chege Sworn in as PS of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms Pulse Live Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today received results of the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations ahead of their release to the public.

Recommended articles

The results were presented by the Cabinet Secretary for Education, George Magoha at a briefing in State House, Nairobi.

At the same event, the President witnessed the swearing in of Prof Fatuma Chege as the Principal Secretary of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms within the Ministry of Education.

Prof. Fatuma Chege Sworn in as PS of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms
Prof. Fatuma Chege Sworn in as PS of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms Prof. Fatuma Chege Sworn in as PS of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms Pulse Live Kenya
Prof. Fatuma Chege Sworn in as PS of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms
Prof. Fatuma Chege Sworn in as PS of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms Prof. Fatuma Chege Sworn in as PS of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dorothy Michieka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke