Prof. Fatuma Chege Sworn in as PS; overseeing Implementation of Curriculum Reforms

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today received results of the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations ahead of their release to the public.
The results were presented by the Cabinet Secretary for Education, George Magoha at a briefing in State House, Nairobi.
At the same event, the President witnessed the swearing in of Prof Fatuma Chege as the Principal Secretary of the new State Department for Implementation of Curriculum Reforms within the Ministry of Education.
