Relief for Isaac Mwaura after Court issued injunction over his removal as nominated Senator

In the order seen by Pulse Live, Justice J.K. Sergon stopped parliament from implementing the gazette notice by Speaker Ken Lusaka that declared Mwaura’s seat vacant.

“In the meantime, the following orders are granted:

Pending the interpartes of the motion dated 11th May 2021 an order for stay of further implementation of the Gazette Notice number 4597 Vol CXX11-102 dated and issued on the 10th MAY BY THE 3RD respondent,” read the injunction by Justice Sergon.

Mwaura moved to court to stop his removal after Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka on Tuesday announced that he had lost his seat as a nominated Senator.

The communication was made in a Gazette Notice dated May 10, 2021.

"It is notified for the information of the general public that pursuant to Article 103 (1) (e) (i) of the Constitution and section 37 of the Elections Act, the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98 (1) (d) of the Constitution and held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant, with effect from the 7th May, 2021," the notice read