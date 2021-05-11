Isaac Mwaura loses Senate seat

The communication was made in a Gazette Notice seen by Pulse Live Kenya dated May 10, 2021.

"It is notified for the information of the general public that pursuant to Article 103 (1) (e) (i) of the Constitution and section 37 of the Elections Act, the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98 (1) (d) of the Constitution and held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant, with effect from the 7th May, 2021," the notice read

Isaac Mwaura was nominated to the Senate by the Jubilee Party to represent people living with disabilities.

The decision to expel him was reached after he was accused of campaigning for a candidate of a different political outfit.

Jubilee nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has wished her counterpart well in a message on Twitter.