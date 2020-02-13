Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has appealed to the public to help him find Mzee Nathan Ambuti who made headlines after cycling for 223km to attend the late retired President Daniel Arap Moi’s State Funeral in Kabarak.

In an update on his social media pages, Sonko mentioned that he was touched by Mzee Ambuti’s story and he would like to facilitate his journey back home.

“Watu wangu, nimeguzwa sana na hii story 76-year-old Mzee Nathan Ambuti who his obvious adoration of the Late 2nd President H.E. Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi cycled for 4 days all the way from Kakamega to Kabarak to attend his State Funeral dressed in a KANU-flag tie. I note that as he did not have any money for a hotel room, he would sleep on verandahs and then resume safari the next day. I can't imagine how this "self-made peace ambassador for Kenya" will make his way to his home back in Butere. If anyone has Mzee Ambuti's contacts, please share we see how we can make the return trip easier for this gallant patriotic Kenyan. Thanks” shared Mike Sonko.

Sonko in search of Mzee Nathan Ambuti who cycled for 223km to attend Moi’s State Funeral

Sent Away

Ambuti, who hails from Butere, is a self-made peace ambassador for Kenya and he was among thousands who visited the late Moi’s Kabarak home and witnessed his State Funeral that happened on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the 76-years old made news after being turned away upon reaching Mzee Moi’s gate. Ambuti said that he was told by security officers come back on Wednesday when the burial for the late Mzee Moi will be happening.

However, later on (Tuesday) he was allowed to access Mzee Moi’s home and mourn the man he described as an Icon of peace not only in Kenya but across Africa.

