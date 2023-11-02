The sports category has moved to a new website.


Why Asamoah Gyan conducted DNA test on his three children with ex-wife

Emmanuel Ayamga

The main reason why Asamoah Gyan decided to conduct a DNA paternity test on his three children with Gifty Gyan has been revealed.

Asamoah Gyan and his three children
Asamoah Gyan and his three children

According to the ex-footballer’s elder brother Baffour Gyan, a DNA test was necessary after they found out Gifty had already been married before tying the knot with Asamoah.

“Asamoah Gyan did not just wake up and request for a DNA test on the children. The matter was that his ex-wife was already married to another man before marrying him,” Baffour told Asempa FM.

“So he wanted to confirm if the children were indeed his and the test proved he is their biological father. So the court has directed him to continue looking after the children as their father.”

Gyan and Gifty were once in love and got married 2013 but their relationship became damaged beyond repair, leading to a very bitter separation.

The couple’s marriage made the headlines when Gyan filed for a divorce at the Matrimonial Division of the High Court in Accra in 2018.

The former Black Stars captain was then doubting the legitimacy of his three children and therefore requested for a DNA paternity test to be carried out on each of them to ascertain the truth.

After five years of protracted dispute, the court finally ruled on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, that Gyan is the biological father of all three children of Gifty Gyan.

The court ordered the ex-Sunderland striker to pay his ex-wife a sum of GHc25,000 every month for the welfare and upkeep of their children.

The school fees, medical bills, dental care fees, flight tickets for travel and other costs that may come with raising children, are not included in the above sum.

Gyan’s house in the UK and another four-bedroom apartment in Ghana have also been awarded to his ex-wife by the court as compensation.

A gas station owned by the retired football at Prampram and a BMW car are also among the properties awarded to Gifty as part of the court settlement.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga



