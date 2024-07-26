Kenyan brains behind firm making Olympics kits for 3 countries

Enda, a Kenyan company, produces high-performance running shoes that are designed and made in Africa, catering specifically to the African foot.

This commitment to local production and community empowerment has earned Enda international recognition and numerous accolades.

The company has announced partnerships with Gabon and Comoros to provide shoes, apparel and gear for their athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

For Comoros, the athletes will be dressed in green and white gear as well as blue sports shoes.

The female outfits feature a series of stars running down the skirt, an apparent ode to their national flag.

Olympics kits of Comoros Djibouti & Gabon made by Enda Sportswear Pulse Live Kenya

Enda also revealed that they would officially be dressing the Gabon national team for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The uniform features all-white suits with the Gabonese flag at the corners.

Enda Sportswear also announced that they will be sponsoring the Judo Federation of Djibouti for the Paris 2024 Olympics, providing shoes, apparel, and gear for their athletes.

The Founding Story

Navalayo Osembo, a Kenyan entrepreneur, grew up running barefoot in her village. As she started participating in organised races, she realized that finding comfortable and practical running shoes was a challenge.

This led her to research the history of running shoes and the manufacturing process. She discovered that major brands produced their shoes in Asia, with no significant running shoe company based in Africa.

Osembo saw this as an opportunity to create a company that would produce high-quality running shoes in Kenya, tailored to the African foot.

Navalayo Osembo Pulse Live Kenya

In 2015, Osembo and Kennedy launched Enda Sports Wear. The company's mission is to empower African athletes by providing them with ownership in the performance footwear industry.

Enda is a benefit corporation and a B-Corp, committed to social and environmental responsibility.

The company employs local artisans and manufacturers, and partners with local organizations to promote health and fitness in Kenya.

The Impact of Enda

Enda's shoes have received rave reviews from runners worldwide for their comfort, durability, and performance. The company's commitment to sustainability is evident in the use of materials sourced from Africa, such as recycled rubber from old car tires.

Navalayo Osembo and Weldon Kennedy Pulse Live Kenya

Enda's non-profit arm, the Enda Foundation, provides grants to local organizations and leaders in sports, furthering the company's social impact.

Entrepreneurial Journey

Navalayo Osembo's entrepreneurial journey has been marked by determination and innovation.

After completing her Master’s degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, she returned to Kenya with a vision to make a positive social impact through sports.

She met Kennedy, and together, they established Enda. Initially, the company focused on developing prototypes and finding suitable manufacturers.

This process took two years, but it laid the foundation for the company's growth.

Future Ambitions

Osembo and Kennedy are ambitious about Enda's future. They aim to become the top running shoe brand globally..

They also want Enda to be synonymous with African history and culture, connecting people worldwide to Kenya and Africa through their products.