ADVERTISEMENT
Inside Beatrice Chebet's decorated career & storming Paris Olympics with new world record

Charles Ouma

At 24 years of age, Beatrice Chebet is hungry for glory and her extraordinary performance, becoming the first woman in history to break 29 minutes on the track, filling Kenyans with pride

A screengrab image of Beatrice Chebet celebrating her 10000M world record

Kenyans woke up to good news with athletic wonder girl Beatrice Chebet shattering the women's 10,000m world record in Oregon, U.S.A.

A determined Chebet who was in top form was no match for her competotors as she crossed the finish line in in 28min 54.14sec at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League athletics meeting in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday.

The decorated athlete also inked her name in the books of history, becoming the first female athlete to complete the race in less than 29 minutes.

Beatrice Chebet
She reclaimed the coveted title from rival Ethiopia, breaking the previous record of 29:01.03 set by Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey in Hengelo on June 8, 2021.

Congratulatory messages streamed following her exploits in the track.

President William Ruto noted that Chebet’s extraordinary performance was a source of pride for Kenyans.

“Congratulations Beatrice Chebet for breaking the women's 10,000m world record in Oregon. Your extraordinary performance, becoming the first woman in history to break 29 minutes on the track, fills us with pride.” President Ruto celebrated.

The race was designated as Kenya's Olympic qualifier saw her secure a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics where Kenya will be eyeing gold in various events.

She is also announced her presence as a favorite for gold at the Paris Olympics in August.

Chebet took advantage of the mild, overcast conditions and an enthusiastic crowd support, perfectly timing her move to the front of the pack and keeping pace in the race that was billed as a world record attempt by Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay.

At only 24 years of age, time appears to be on Chebet’s side with expectations that more glory and possibly new records are yet to come.

Winning the world 5,000m silver in Eugene in 2022 and 5,000m world bronze in Budapest last year form part of the accomplishments in her decorated career.

ADVERTISEMENT

