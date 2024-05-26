Inside Beatrice Chebet's decorated career & storming Paris Olympics with new world record

A determined Chebet who was in top form was no match for her competotors as she crossed the finish line in in 28min 54.14sec at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League athletics meeting in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday.

The decorated athlete also inked her name in the books of history, becoming the first female athlete to complete the race in less than 29 minutes.

Beatrice Chebet Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She reclaimed the coveted title from rival Ethiopia, breaking the previous record of 29:01.03 set by Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey in Hengelo on June 8, 2021.

Ruto glows with pride as Beatrice Chebet sets new world record

Congratulatory messages streamed following her exploits in the track.

President William Ruto noted that Chebet’s extraordinary performance was a source of pride for Kenyans.

“Congratulations Beatrice Chebet for breaking the women's 10,000m world record in Oregon. Your extraordinary performance, becoming the first woman in history to break 29 minutes on the track, fills us with pride.” President Ruto celebrated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The race was designated as Kenya's Olympic qualifier saw her secure a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics where Kenya will be eyeing gold in various events.

She is also announced her presence as a favorite for gold at the Paris Olympics in August.

The 24-year-old, a two-time world championships medalist at 5,000m and a cross-country world champion, broke the record of 29:01.03 set by Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey in Hengelo on June 8, 2021.

Age on her side and eyes on more glory as Paris Olympics 2024 beckons

ADVERTISEMENT

Chebet took advantage of the mild, overcast conditions and an enthusiastic crowd support, perfectly timing her move to the front of the pack and keeping pace in the race that was billed as a world record attempt by Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay.

At only 24 years of age, time appears to be on Chebet’s side with expectations that more glory and possibly new records are yet to come.

She is a two-time world championships medalist at 5,000m and a cross-country world champion.