The government, through the Teacher's Service Commission (TSC) has withdrawn all teachers from Ndooni Primary School in Kitui after a teacher was hacked and burned to death allegedly over poor KCPE results.

Daisy Mbathe Mbaluka of Ndooni Primary School was reportedly taking her children to school early on Tuesday morning when she was ambushed by people said to be angry parents at her school.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have been deployed to probe the incident even as the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) challenged the government to speedily provide teachers with adequate security.

TSC said the school would not receive any teachers until the matter was fully investigated and those responsible apprehended. A press statement from the teacher's statement said it would consider closing down schools where the security of its teachers is threatened.

“For unknown reasons, parents invaded the school, evicted the teacher, and later ambushed her while she was taking her children to school, killing her instantly, and setting her body aflame."

"Parents who killed Mbaluka should be investigated, arrested, charged and convicted according to the law of the land. No stone should be left unturned as we have witnessed such ugly incidences in North Eastern Region, North Rift, Western Region and South Nyanza," KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion said on Wednesday.