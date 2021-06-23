Motorists have been alerted on a disruption that will occur on two of the major highways in Nairobi.
2 major highways to be affected by Safari Rally on Thursday
Nairobi motorists asked to avoid these two roads
Police have advised motorists to avoid Uhuru Highway and Thika Superhighway on Thursday morning as the World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally will be flagged off.
The notice outlined that the two major highways will be used by the Rally drivers after the event is flagged off at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).
Nairobi Area Traffic Commander Joshua Omukata asked motorists to avoid the highways between the hours of 8:00 am and 12:00 pm.
Commander Omukata added that the ceremonial flagging off by President Uhuru Kenyatta will begin at 12:45pm.
