Uhuru rewards 24 KRA bosses after surpassing revenue target

Denis Mwangi

This is the highest number of decorations accorded to KRA from the head of state.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and KRA Commissioner General James Githii Mburu at the 2019 annual taxpayers day

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has welcomed the highest number of decorations ever accorded to its staff members; by the State at the recent 58th Jamhuri Day Celebrations.

In recognition of the Tax Administration Authority's exemplary performance in revenue mobilisation, KRA officers received a total of 24 State commendations ranging from the Third Class: Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (M.G.H.) to the Head of State’s Commendation (HSC-Civilian Division) awards and honours.

In the last financial year, characterised by the Covid-19 pandemic, KRA defied all odds to surpass its revenue target after eight years, with a new record collection of Sh1.669 trillion.

KRA Commissioner General James Mburu Pulse Live Kenya

KRA surpassed its Sh1.652 trillion targets with a surplus of Sh16.808 billion representing a performance rate of 101% and revenue growth of 3.9% compared to the last financial year.

During the last financial year, under Chairman Amb Francis Muthaura and Commissioner General Githii Mburu, KRA also recorded a milestone after revenue collection more than doubled in the last ten years from Sh707 billion in F.Y. 2011/12 to Sh1.669 trillion in F.Y. 2020/21, representing a growth of 136% in the last ten years.

Speaking when he acknowledged the state recognitions, KRA Commissioner, Corporate Support Services Dr David Kinuu said the awards were accorded across the Authority's ranks.

"KRA officers wish to express their sincere gratitude to the Head of State for the high honours which will serve to motivate the hard-working tax administrators further," Dr Kinuu said.

He added that "the authority has received a total of 24 decorations right from board members, commissioners, deputy commissioners, management, and support officers."

In the Award of Orders, Decorations and Medals granted to deserving citizens for their public service and contribution to national Development, KRA Commissioner General Mburu received the Third Class: Moran of the Order of the Golden Heart (M.G.H.) as Board members Rose Waruhiu and Maryann Njau received the Second Class: Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) awards.

KRA Commissioners Dr David Wachira Kinuu, Rispah Muthoni Simiyu, Paul Muema Matuku and Terra Saidimu Leseeto were conferred with The Second Class: Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) Awards while Deputy Commissioners Grace Wandera, Joseph Kaguru and George Omondi Obell received the Third Class: Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (M.B.S.) awards.

Other awardees included Wageni Wambaa, James Mwawana Muema, Christine Wambui Mwangi, Jane Mkubwa Bukachi and Peter Kidungwa Alama, who received the Head of State’s Commendation (HSC-Civilian Division).

The authority's 8th corporate plan outlines plans and targets to collect Sh6.831 trillion by the end of financial Year 2023/2024.

With taxpayers' support, the projected economic recovery of 6.6 % in 2021, progressive tax policy frameworks, and a robust tax compliance mechanism, KRA is confident that it will achieve this target and enable the country to sustain its economy.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

