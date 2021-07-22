Why planes, trains carry Full Capacity despite Covid-19 distancing protocol - MoH

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache elaborated that the air circulation systems on airplanes and trains ascertains a certain level of safety for passengers.

Further, she highlighted that the processes around ticketing, booking, on-boarding and sitting arrangements on the two modes of transport guarantee safety.

The PS added that temperature checks and sanitization efforts are also being executed strictly for the two modes of transport, making them safer for passengers.

