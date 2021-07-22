The Ministry of Health (MoH) has explained why airplanes and trains are still carrying full capacity despite the Covid-19 protocols that have limited the number of passengers being carried in Public Service Vehicles (PSV).
Why planes, trains carry Full Capacity despite Covid-19 distancing protocol - MoH
Ministry of Health explains why planes and trains are carrying full capacity
Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache elaborated that the air circulation systems on airplanes and trains ascertains a certain level of safety for passengers.
Further, she highlighted that the processes around ticketing, booking, on-boarding and sitting arrangements on the two modes of transport guarantee safety.
The PS added that temperature checks and sanitization efforts are also being executed strictly for the two modes of transport, making them safer for passengers.
PS Mochache was speaking to the National Assembly Health Committee which had sought to find out if the two transportation media would be limited to comply with the safety protocols.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke