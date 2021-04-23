The expenses of 54 per cent of households in Kenya are about to go up following a rise in the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas.
Why the price of cooking gas will go up by Sh350
Following the reinstatement of 16% value added tax (VAT) on, dealers anticipate a Sh350 jump in prices once the law takes effect.
The VAT application is set to begin on July 1, 2021.
Cooking gas is currently retailing at Sh2,250 which will become Sh2,600 starting this July.
The increase is set to place more strain on families which are still coping with job loss and other unprecedented challenges that came with the Covid-19 pandemic.
