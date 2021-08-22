Xtian Dela explained the hardships he has been facing in his quest for the parliamentary seat.

In a post on his social media page, Xtian says he is struggling to finance his political ambitions, and also facing online bullying.

According to Xtian, the negativity he has received is too much, to a point that he stopped going out.

"I have tried much to push my political ambitions but it's about to hit a dead wall. Too much negativity from youth I thought would support me.

We are in the process of registering our own party. A party that is untainted and run by young people across the country.

Not my project but our project. Still, some people think I want to steal your cash or make cash from all this? " Xtian posed.

According to Xtian, he would like to bring change but is all alone in his course.

"Time is running, I need help, I need people. Young professionals who want the best for Kenya. Young people who can send even 1 bob daily to fund this dream."

Laying bare his intentions, the determined content creator vowed to give a youthful touch to his constituency of choice.

“I will be the Member of Parliament of Westlands Constituency in 2022. Let’s show them the POWER of Social Media and the power of the YOUTH in Kenya who are TIRED of OLD and USELESS politicians!!!! I BELIEVE WE WILL WIN!!! OUR VOICES MUST BE HEARD!” he wrote.

Not only that, the soon-to-be father promised to end the nightmare of joblessness among the youth by creating opportunities and a safe space.

“I haven’t started on my manifesto but one of the main things I MUST do in Westlands is create JOBS and SAFE spaces for young people to be creative and make money! Imagine!!!