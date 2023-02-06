ADVERTISEMENT
FKF PL

Bidco coach blames strikers for Kenya Police defeat

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Oilers boss reflects on the disappointing outcome of their local league fixture against Police

Bidco United coach Antony Akhulia has retreated his side's sluggishness in front of the goal after 1-0 defeat to Kenya Police FC in the FKF Premier League on Sunday.

A first-half strike by Elvis Rupia was all the Makarao needed to extend their unbeaten run to three matches.

However, Bidco coach believes the outcome could have been different if his strikers had made good use of their chances.

"We didn't use our chances well; Police FC just got one chance, and they punished us. We had more than five open chances, which our strikers failed to utilize. The work of a striker is to score, and if you fail to do so, then it means you are not doing your job well," Akhluia said.

"We didn't deserve to lose this game, but I'll take it in good faith and continue to work on my strikers and defenders so that we can have an improved performance in our next game."

Bidco United players in a pep talk before their clash against Kenya Police FC
Bidco United will be making a short trip to Langata to face Ulinzi Stars in their next match, and with opponents having struggled to win their previous game, Akhulia is hopeful they can redeem themselves in the competition.

"We need to win the next match. My strikers will need to utilize the chances that will come their way, and also, my defenders need to score when we get the set pieces."

Antony Akhulia during a past KPL match against Kariobangi Sharks
Bidco have yet to register a win in their last three matches in the current campaign, having last tasted a victory on January 22 when they 2-1 against FC Talanta.

The Oilers are placed 13th on the FKF Premier League table with 15 points from 13 matches.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
