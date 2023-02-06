Bidco coach blames strikers for Kenya Police defeat

A first-half strike by Elvis Rupia was all the Makarao needed to extend their unbeaten run to three matches.

However, Bidco coach believes the outcome could have been different if his strikers had made good use of their chances.

"We didn't use our chances well; Police FC just got one chance, and they punished us. We had more than five open chances, which our strikers failed to utilize. The work of a striker is to score, and if you fail to do so, then it means you are not doing your job well," Akhluia said.

"We didn't deserve to lose this game, but I'll take it in good faith and continue to work on my strikers and defenders so that we can have an improved performance in our next game."

Bidco United FC

Bidco United will be making a short trip to Langata to face Ulinzi Stars in their next match, and with opponents having struggled to win their previous game, Akhulia is hopeful they can redeem themselves in the competition.

"We need to win the next match. My strikers will need to utilize the chances that will come their way, and also, my defenders need to score when we get the set pieces."

Kariobangi Sharks

Bidco have yet to register a win in their last three matches in the current campaign, having last tasted a victory on January 22 when they 2-1 against FC Talanta.