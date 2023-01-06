ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Harry Kane has said he will live to remember the penalty he missed against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament

Harry Kane during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha on December 3, 2022.
Harry Kane during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha on December 3, 2022.

England forward and captain Harry Kane has said that he will never forget the incident when he missed a penalty against France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The game ended 2-1 in favour of France who progressed to the next level while England was forced to pack their stuff and go back home.

“It was a tough moment for me. It’s never an easy thing to go through, but it’s part of football, part of the highs and lows of our sport.

Harry Kane misses penalty for England on December 10, 2022.
Harry Kane misses penalty for England on December 10, 2022. Pulse Ghana

READ: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

“I had a bit of time away after, just to reflect, and it’s made me even more hungry to come back and be successful," said Kane.

Harry Kane said all these after Tottenham Hotspur's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League according to Sky Sports.

“So nights like Tottenham's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace are always good for me and the team, and it was much needed after the last couple of results as well.

England captain Harry Kane
England captain Harry Kane AFP

“After it the penalty miss happened, I just wanted to play again as quick as possible and get it out of my head. It’s something you have to deal with. I’ll probably remember it for the rest of my life, but that’s part of the game," concluded Harry Kane

Harry is hoping that the 2026 World Cup tournament will find him in good shape so that he amends what he did in Qatar.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Harry Kane during a press conference at the Main Media Centre in Doha on December 3, 2022.

    'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

  • Chelsea manager Graham Potter during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on January 5, 2023.

    Chelsea grieving - Why Graham Potter is in shock

  • Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the match against Tottenham on September 17, 2022.

    3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

Recommended articles

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

Chelsea grieving - Why Graham Potter is in shock

Chelsea grieving - Why Graham Potter is in shock

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City earn crucial three points against Chelsea thanks to Riyad Mahrez

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City earn crucial three points against Chelsea thanks to Riyad Mahrez

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

AFC Leopards confirms Umbro as their kit supplier

AFC Leopards confirms Umbro as their kit supplier

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

5 players who flopped after being hyped

5 players who flopped after being hyped

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Eden Hazard, Philippe Coutinho, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
LISTICLE

5 players who flopped after being hyped

Daley Blind is set to join Bayern Munich after cancelling his contract with Ajax (SNA)

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday in a unique style with a cake of Luka Doncic.

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

Riyad Mahrez scored to give Manchester City all three points against Chelsea

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City earn crucial three points against Chelsea thanks to Riyad Mahrez

World Athletics president Seb Coe (left) and President William Ruto

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

From left: David De Gea, Danny Ings and Illan Meslier.
TRENDING

Why David De Gea wants to stick with United, other stories making headlines in football today

Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx
KENYA PREMIER LEAGUE

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

Eugene Sifuna of Kabras Sugar in action against Mean Machine at the University of Nairobi on Saturday 3 December 2022.
TRANSFER UPDATE

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)