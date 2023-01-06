'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

The game ended 2-1 in favour of France who progressed to the next level while England was forced to pack their stuff and go back home.

“It was a tough moment for me. It’s never an easy thing to go through, but it’s part of football, part of the highs and lows of our sport.

Pulse Ghana

“I had a bit of time away after, just to reflect, and it’s made me even more hungry to come back and be successful," said Kane.

Harry Kane said all these after Tottenham Hotspur's win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League according to Sky Sports.

“So nights like Tottenham's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace are always good for me and the team, and it was much needed after the last couple of results as well.

AFP

“After it the penalty miss happened, I just wanted to play again as quick as possible and get it out of my head. It’s something you have to deal with. I’ll probably remember it for the rest of my life, but that’s part of the game," concluded Harry Kane