ADVERTISEMENT

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

M'bami also played for two of France's biggest teams and rivals, PSG and Marseille.

Former Cameroon international M'bami.
Former Cameroon international M'bami.

Former Cameroon international Modeste M'bami has passed on at the age of 40 according to the player's agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

M'bami passed on on Saturday following a heart attack in the city of Le Havre, where he lived.

The former football star's demise was made public by his agent, Franck Belhassen, who confirmed his death via his social media account.

"My friend former Cameroonian international footballer, former player of PSG and Marseille among others left today, rest in peace Modeste," he posted on Twitter.

The late midfielder started his football career in Douala, Cameroon before he moved to France.

Modeste M'bami during his time at PSG.
Modeste M'bami during his time at PSG. AFP

The Yaoundé-born footballer played in France to play for Sedan between 2000 to 2003. He would join giant PSG that summer, where he spent three years with the capital club.

He then joined Spanish side Almería for two seasons (2009-2011) and went on to play for Changchun Yatai (China), Al Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) and Millonarios (Colombia).

Former PSG star M'bami.
Former PSG star M'bami. AFP

M'bami ended his career in 2017 while playing for Le Havre, where he stayed before his death from a heart attack in Normandy at the age of 40.

He was an Olympic champion in 2000 and played 37 times for the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Former Cameroon international M'bami.

    Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's poor performance against Manchester City has earned him heavy criticism

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

  • Gianni Infantino

    FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

Recommended articles

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

FIFA to fund Kenya Sh1.13 billion - Find out more

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

'It will haunt me forever' - Kane speaks on missing World Cup penalty

Chelsea grieving: Why Graham Potter is in shock

Chelsea grieving: Why Graham Potter is in shock

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

3 Premier League coaches whose jobs are in danger

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

'We will fight this menace' - Ruto addresses rising doping cases

AFC Leopards confirms Umbro as their kit supplier

AFC Leopards confirms Umbro as their kit supplier

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's poor performance against Manchester City has earned him heavy criticism

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

Former Cameroon international M'bami.

Former Cameroonian star M'bami dies of heart attack