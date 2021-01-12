Harambee Stars Striker Michael Olunga Ogada has completed his move to Al Duhail SC in Qatar from Japan side Kashiwa Reysol Football Club.

Reports indicate that Olunga has switched sides in a deal believed to be Sh800 Million, with an official statement from Al Duhail SC expected to be out soon. On Tuesday, the Qatar club confirmed the deal on Twitter by sharing a picture of Olunga posing for the cameras while donned in their shirt.

Olunga’s move to Qatar comes weeks after he won the Golden Boot Award in the J1 League in Japan as well as being named the 2020 Season MVP and the Best Eleven.

Michael Olunga joins Al Duhail SC in Qatar from Japan side Kashiwa Reysol Football Club

Top scorer

Olunga was awarded the Top scorer award after scoring 28 goals for his team.

"Olunga won the 2020 season MVP, Best Eleven and Top Scorer! Congratulations, Mika 👏Thank you, Mika 👏👏Congratulations MIKA 👑👑👑 #olunga #kashiwa #reysol #kenya #J” Kashiwa Reysol Football Club.

The former Gor Mahia forward had a smooth run at the Japanese top league after again being crowned the Most Valuable Player (MVP) August 2020.

Olunga joined the Kashiwa Reysol back in August 2018 and since then his name never missed on scoring board. In July (2020) Olunga got his first hat-trick at the Club.

Also Read: Michael Olunga wins Golden Boot award in Japan (Photos)

Michael Olunga wins Golden Boot award in Japan (Photos)

He became the first Kenyan footballer to play professionally in Japan.

In January 2018, while playing for Girona FC, Olunga made history after becoming the first Kenyan footballer to score a hat-trick in the La liga.