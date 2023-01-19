Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

Thomas Tuchel is ready to take over Tottenham Hotspur in case Antonio Conte decides to leave at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.
Former Chelsea manager Tuchel is eyeing the seat at Spurs
Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea for failing to produce convincing results both in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.
Spurs are weighing whether to continue with Conte or not since his squad has been underperforming lately in the League.
Conte on the other hand told his players to forget about winning trophies since the rebuilding process is still taking place.
The club backed up the Italian manager on August 2022 when Spurs brought in new players to compete for the titles.
Conte's project seems to be taking too long to produce good results, and the Spurs board will have to discuss his future at the club.
If he leaves, then Tuchel will automatically come since he is one of the very few coaches who have clinched several trophies and he might instil a winning mentality at Tottenham.
Tuchel knows what it takes to be a top club manager, which is why he turned down the Aston Villa approach when Steven Gerard was sacked for underperforming in the league.
For Conte to remain at Spurs and to keep his job intact, finishing in the top 4 should be his priority so as to secure a Champions League spot.
Chelse fans don't want Tuchel to join their rivals but if he does so, he would have joined the likes of Jose Mourinho and Conte to manage Spurs after being sacked by Chelsea.
