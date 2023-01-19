ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Chelsea manager Tuchel is eyeing the seat at Spurs

Thomas Tuchel (Twitter/Fabrizio Romano)
Thomas Tuchel (Twitter/Fabrizio Romano)

Thomas Tuchel is ready to take over Tottenham Hotspur in case Antonio Conte decides to leave at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea for failing to produce convincing results both in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Spurs are weighing whether to continue with Conte or not since his squad has been underperforming lately in the League.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel AFP

READ: 'I felt at home'- Thomas Tuchel isn't taking the sack well, he's devastated

Conte on the other hand told his players to forget about winning trophies since the rebuilding process is still taking place.

The club backed up the Italian manager on August 2022 when Spurs brought in new players to compete for the titles.

Conte's project seems to be taking too long to produce good results, and the Spurs board will have to discuss his future at the club.

Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte during a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023.
Tottenham Manager Antonio Conte during a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023. AFP

If he leaves, then Tuchel will automatically come since he is one of the very few coaches who have clinched several trophies and he might instil a winning mentality at Tottenham.

Tuchel knows what it takes to be a top club manager, which is why he turned down the Aston Villa approach when Steven Gerard was sacked for underperforming in the league.

For Conte to remain at Spurs and to keep his job intact, finishing in the top 4 should be his priority so as to secure a Champions League spot.

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on September 6, 2022.
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on September 6, 2022. AFP

Chelse fans don't want Tuchel to join their rivals but if he does so, he would have joined the likes of Jose Mourinho and Conte to manage Spurs after being sacked by Chelsea.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Kylian Mbappe (left) and Danny Ings

    Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

  • Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

    Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

  • Thomas Tuchel (Twitter/Fabrizio Romano)

    Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

Recommended articles

Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Overview of 888sport: Betting options, mobile app, bonuses, security

Overview of 888sport: Betting options, mobile app, bonuses, security

Watch former Arsenal star Adebayor dance with fans during a night out [Video]

Watch former Arsenal star Adebayor dance with fans during a night out [Video]

Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils

Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils

'Don't touch me!' - Clip of Casemiro pushing away a United medic explained [Video]

'Don't touch me!' - Clip of Casemiro pushing away a United medic explained [Video]

Navas to Al Nassr and other transfer stories

Navas to Al Nassr and other transfer stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Casemiro during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on October 2, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Don't touch me!' - Clip of Casemiro pushing away a United medic explained [Video]

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Emmanuel Adebayor
IN NAIROBI

Watch former Arsenal star Adebayor dance with fans during a night out [Video]

Jadon Sancho
MAN-U UPDATE

Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils

Kylian Mbappe (left) and Danny Ings
TRANSFERS

Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

Thomas Tuchel (Twitter/Fabrizio Romano)

Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

888sport Africa

Overview of 888sport: Betting options, mobile app, bonuses, security

Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended