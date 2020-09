Kenyan Peres Jepchirchir has smashed the women half marathon world record in Prague, in the Czech Republic.

The 26-year-old set a new 1:05:34 in record time at the 21.1km race, crushing the previous record of 1:06:11 set by Ethiopian Netsanet Gudeta in 2018.

This makes it Jepchirchir’s second world record on the half marathon race. She clocked 1:05:06 in a mixed race in Ras Al Khaimah in 2017.

The new record has seen Kenyans send her numerous congratulatory messages;