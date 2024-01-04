Why Nairobi - U.S. flights take longer than U.S. - Nairobi flights, despite same distance

This phenomenon is not a quirk of scheduling but is deeply rooted in the fascinating world of jet streams—a high-altitude, fast-flowing air current that significantly influences the speed and efficiency of air travel.

Understanding Jet Streams

Jet streams are narrow, high-altitude bands of strong winds that flow from west to east or east to west in the Earth's atmosphere.

These powerful air currents, located in the troposphere, can reach speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour and play a crucial role in shaping weather patterns and influencing the duration of flights.

Discovery of Jet Streams

The discovery of jet streams is credited to Japanese meteorologist Wasaburo Ooishi in the 1920s. However, it was not until the 1940s, during World War II, that American aviators flying the B-29 Superfortress bombers at high altitudes encountered the swift winds of the jet stream.

This unexpected boost in speed allowed them to cover longer distances in shorter time frames, leading to a deeper exploration of these atmospheric phenomena.

As aviation technology advanced, pilots and meteorologists began harnessing the power of jet streams to optimize flight routes and save both time and fuel.

The primary reason flights from the West to the East are quicker is the prevalence of strong westerly jet streams at higher altitudes.

The Polar Jet Stream, which flows from west to east at high latitudes, is a key player in transatlantic flights.

Airlines strategically plan routes to ride the tailwinds of these high-speed air currents, significantly reducing the time required for eastbound journeys. On the other hand, the weaker and less reliable subtropical jet streams flow from east to west, affecting westbound flights less consistently.

Influence on Flight Durations

When aircraft fly with the jet stream—benefiting from tailwinds—they experience a boost in groundspeed, covering more distance in a shorter time.

Conversely, when flying against the jet stream, planes encounter headwinds that can slow them down, leading to longer flight durations.

Implications for Aviation