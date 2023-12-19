Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen addressed concerns surrounding President William Ruto's frequent travels, asserting that each trip is strictly business-oriented.
Why Ruto slept inside a plane for 2 nights during Gemany, France trips
This visit marked President Ruto's 41st trip since he took office in September 2022
During an interview on Monday, December 18, CS Murkomen highlighted the recent visit to France and Berlin, Germany.
"Of the 3 days, we slept 2 nights inside the plane. It’s only 1 night we slept in Europe," he stated.
Murkomen further emphasized the purpose-driven nature of President Ruto's travels, stating, "Every time we go with him, it’s business. I have never had to even look at which building is next door; it’s always rushing from one business to the other."
The Cabinet Secretary defended the significance of Ruto's international engagements, asserting that they contribute to Kenya's economic and diplomatic interests.
Highlights of the Visit
- In Berlin, Germany, President Ruto joined other leaders at the Compact with Africa (CwA) high-level conference, where he showcased Kenya as a leading investment destination in the region and emphasized the country's role as the peace and democracy anchor of the region.
- Ruto also held a bilateral meeting with Roberta Metsola, President of the EU Parliament, and discussed the economic impact of deepening trade relations between Kenya and the European Union.
- In France, President Ruto met with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, to discuss the implementation of vital projects and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
- Ruto further advanced discussions on Labor Mobility with Germany and consolidated Germany-Kenya cooperation on Green Energy initiatives, including the production of green hydrogen and the rehabilitation of Olkaria geothermal fields.
- While in Strasbourg, France, President Ruto addressed the EU Parliament, emphasizing Kenya's role in peace and democracy, and expounding on the country's vision on Climate action in light of the African leaders Nairobi.
