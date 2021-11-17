RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Africa's first Youth Unstoppable, Zikhona- speaks of her Unstoppable passion and encourages others to dare to dream

Authors:

APO Importer

Cherishing the honour of being appointed Africa’s first Youth Unstoppable is only part of the dream that could become a reality and be the basis for a real breakthrough for young girls that play rugby.

Rugby Africa
Rugby Africa

Sajini is one of seven Youth Unstoppables who have been unveiled by World Rugby and Mastercard for their inspirational stories that highlight why the women’s game is the ultimate team sport – on and off the pitch.

Recommended articles

Zikhona Sajini hopes that girls in Africa will be motivated by what she has achieved: To participate in sport, but especially rugby, and thereby to increase the number of women taking part in rugby in particular and sport in general.

Still under 16 herself at the time, Zikhona says it was a challenge to start an Under 16 team at the Busy Bees in the Western Cape. It was a breakthrough for rugby, not only in the Western Cape but in South Africa, and probably also a first in Africa.

And her message to those who want to emulate her success is simple: Just follow her example.

“It was very hard initially to start an under 16 team. However, it is never too late to start something that you like and want.

“If you want to play sport but there are no people playing it, be the one who starts that team.

“Go out and approach people. There are people out there who also want to play, but they don't have the confidence to start a team.

“Do not look at other girls to see what they are doing, do what makes YOU happy. Everyone has different skills and talents.”

Zikhona says she simply had to be confident in what she was doing and to communicate with people. “I had to have the courage to go into the streets and talk to girls to join the Busy Bees club’s under 16s. Most of them had not played rugby before.

“But the rewards are there. Today, the under 16 section is growing in numbers, and the girls that I started the under 16 team with, are now playing for Busy Bees seniors. And the initial hard work has provided major benefits to me and those who joined the first under 16s.

“As the ultimate character-building sport, playing rugby builds self-confidence and self-respect. It fosters courage, fitness, team effort and togetherness, bringing together girls from all backgrounds.

“I hope to see girls in Africa out there who are playing rugby at an early age so that they can grow into the sport. By starting young, they will have an advantage with better skills and understanding the game’s ethos – and some of them could perhaps one day play for their countries.”

Message from Rugby Africa’s Unstoppable, Christel Janet Kotze - Zikhona, huge congratulations with being selected as Africa’s Youth Unstoppable! Hearing and following your story inspired me to keep doing what we love most, being involved in rugby in some shape of form. I know you’ll continue to inspire the next generation by simply doing what you do best.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.

Media Contact: Rugby@apo-opa.com

Media files

Rugby Africa
Rugby Africa 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

2 key rituals done at Shebesh's wedding and their meanings [Photos]

2 key rituals done at Shebesh's wedding and their meanings [Photos]

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

KRA gets gadgets to monitor Kenyans on social media and on the road

KRA gets gadgets to monitor Kenyans on social media and on the road

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Trending

Attracting Energy Investment into Nigeria

Energy Capital & Power

African Energy Awards 2021 Winners Announced

Energy Capital & Power

Monetizing Natural Gas in Africa

Energy Capital & Power

South Africa: Transitioning from Coal Reliance to Gas Power Generation

Energy Capital & Power