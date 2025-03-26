Sitting on a 120-acre piece of land along the busy Lang’ata Road, Lang’ata Cemetery has been the final resting place for thousands of people in Kenya since its opening in 1958.

Over the years, it has become a familiar place for families, friends, and relatives who visit to pay their respects to their departed loved ones.

Despite various myths and rumours—ranging from stories of grave robbing to claims that the cemetery is haunted—life within Lang’ata Cemetery continues as usual.

On a typical burial day, the atmosphere is organised but emotional, filled with speeches, cries, and prayers. Some people even run businesses inside the cemetery, showing that not everyone is afraid of the place.

To better understand the burial process and costs, we spoke to Nderitu Maina, the cemetery’s caretaker for over 15 years. He broke down the types of graves available and how much they cost.

How to secure a burial spot at Lang’ata Cemetery

According to Nderitu, before a burial takes place, families must pay for the grave at City Mortuary. Upon payment, they are given a burial permit, which they must present at the cemetery.

The cost of burial depends on where the deceased passed away. Either within or outside Nairobi.

This variation exists because the permanent grave section follows different regulations depending on the place of death.

Types of graves at Langata Cemetery and their costs

Lang’ata Cemetery offers two types of graves:

1. Permanent graves

Permanent graves are deeper and come with a 99-year lease at the Cemetery. Families who choose this option have the right to cement the grave to protect it from grave robbers and otehr things.

Cost of permanent graves

Adult (Died in Nairobi) – Sh30,500

Adult (Died outside Nairobi) – Sh 40,000

Child (Died in Nairobi) – Sh 22,500

Child (Died outside Nairobi) – Sh 28,000

Infant (Died in Nairobi) – Sh 15,500

Infant (Died outside Nairobi) – Sh 21,500

Foreigner – Sh 50,000

2. Temporary graves

Temporary graves are not meant for long-term burials. They are usually shallower (5 feet deep) and do not have any permanent structures.

Unlike permanent graves, records are not kept in this section, and in some cases, families are not allowed to visit after burial.

Cost of temporary graves

The caretaker expained that the cost of a temporary grave does not change based on where the deceased passed away:

Adult – Sh 7,000

Child – Sh 4,000

Infant – Sh 2,000

Temporary graves are used to maximise space, allowing the cemetery to accommodate more burials over time.

Cemetery that never sleeps

Lang’ata Cemetery is a crucial part of Nairobi’s history, providing a final resting place for thousands. Whether a family chooses a permanent or temporary grave depends on traditions, financial capacity, and long-term plans for their loved one’s burial site.