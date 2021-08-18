Applications for the AFSIA Solar Awards 2021 are now OPEN!

AFSIA teams up with AEF (Africa Energy Forum) again for this 2 nd edition of the Awards

AFSIA and EnergyNet, the organizer of the Africa Energy Forum, are pleased to announce their collaboration once again for the 2 nd edition of the AFSIA Awards. AEF is the marquis event of the African energy industry and has been uniting top public and private sector decision-makers in 1 location for more than 20 years. This year, AEF will take place in London from November 15 th until 17 th .

AFSIA is thrilled to be part of this prestigious event and to reveal the laureates during the hybrid live and online ceremony on the 16 th of November with the support global industry leaders such as LONGi Solar, Trina Solar, Jinko Solar and Huawei.

Meet the jury

Applications to the AFSIA Solar Awards will be assessed by some of the best experts of the African solar industry. They will review every application independently and will nominate the outstanding ones in each category.

This year the jury is composed of Demi Edosomwan from TotalEnergies Ventures, Catherine Mukobo from ACERD, Tony Tiyou from Renewables in Africa, Wale Shonibare from AfDB, Ujunwa Ojemeni from the Ministry of Energy & Natural Resources - Lagos State Government, Salma Okonkwo from UBI Group, Wikus Kruger from the Power Futures Lab at the University of Cape Town and Dr. Harald Schützeichel from the Solar Energy Foundation.

Call for Nominations from the 26 th of July

As a major player in the solar industry, this is your unique opportunity to shine and be recognized as a true leader in the industry covering all areas from small solar home systems to grid-connected large-scale systems.

The following are the winners of the 2020 AFSIA Solar Awards, giving you a glimpse of the undeniable level of achievement of the participants in the African solar industry: CrossBoundary Energy, Sterling & Wilson Solar, Africa GreenTec, d.light, Munyax Eco, ANKA Madagascar, Pawame, Solar Box Gabon, Synergy Consulting, Eversheds-Sutherland, Suntrace, African Development Bank, Olaedo Osoka, Phaesun, African Minigrids.

AFSIA is now accepting nominations for the 2 nd edition of the Awards for the following 16 categories. Participants in this competition must submit projects completed in the last 12 months, where applicable.

Utility Scale Solar Project of the Year C&I Solar Project of the Year Mini-grid Solar Project of the Year SHS Solar Project of the Year Residential Solar Project of the Year African Solar Company of the Year African solar entrepreneur/SME of the year Financial Advisor / Consultant of the Year Legal Advisor / Consultant of the Year Technical Consultant of the Year DFI of the Year Woman in solar of the Year Solar Innovation of the Year Solar Picture of the Year Solar Video of the Year Life-time achievement award

Application is free of charge and open to all. Details may be found at http://AFSIAsolar.com/afsia-solar-awards/process/

