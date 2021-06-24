Applications Officially Open for South African Women to Join the 2021 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs is an initiative of the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) as part of the White House-led Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative which aims to empower 50 million women worldwide by 2025 to fulfill their economic potential, with the goal of creating conditions for increased stability, security, and prosperity for all.Currently implemented in more than 50 countries, AWE supports the growth of women entrepreneurs by equipping them with the practical skills, resources, mentorship, and networks needed to create sustainable businesses and enterprises. AWE is centered aroundDreamBuilder, an online training platform for women’s entrepreneurship developed by the Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management in partnership with the global copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan.

Minister Counselor for Public Affairs at the U.S. Embassy, Frank Whitaker, notes “We firmly believe that women entrepreneurs are key to our shared prosperity, both now and in the future. Women who take action to affect positive change can and must play a role in leading the way to a more sustainable and economically inclusive future.”

IreneOchem, AWIEF Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said “The AWE South Africa program has been a huge success, empowering young women not only with requisite knowledge and skills they need to own and manage successful businesses of their own, but also personal development and growth. Last year in 2020, we implemented AWE during what I would describe as an unprecedented crisis and challenging time of our existence as human beings, at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. We saw many inspiring young women move from just having a business idea to owning and operating a business of their own, overcoming all challenges.”

AWE 2021 will take place as a virtual program from August to December, with participants selected and grouped according to five South African cities: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, and Pretoria. South African women entrepreneurs are invited to apply until July 11, 2021.

Call for applications

Applicationsare invitedfrom motivated and self-driven female entrepreneurs for the AWE program. Application is of no cost to the applicant at any stage. Selected candidates will receive no-cost entry to the program which includes:

Enrolment in theDreamBuilderplatform and expert facilitated virtual business management training and mentorship sessions

Networking and peer learning opportunities with like-minded entrepreneurs

Acollaboratively developed and refineddraft of yourbusinessplan

ADreamBuildercertificateafter completing the program

Membership to the AWIEF Community

Free attendance to the AWIEF 2021 Virtual Conference, December 2 and 3, 2021

Participants who graduate from the program gain automatic membership to the U.S. government-funded Exchange Alumni network which provides access to a robust network of support, including follow-on business opportunities, potential seed funding, and a vast network of like-minded and highly regarded entrepreneurs across the country.

Eligibility criteria

Womenbetween 21 and 35years of age and fluent in English

Resident in one of the five AWE South Africa cities: Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Durban,Johannesburg,and Pretoria

Must either have a feasible business idea or have been in business for no more than 2 years

Not in full-time employment(please note this excludes self-employment)

Ability to participate in weekly group sessions and must be able to commit5+ hoursweekly to accomplish designated tasks

Computer literacy andaccess to acomputer

To submit your application for the AWE South Africa 2021 program, please follow this link: https://bit.ly/3xCwJ2GAWESouthAfrica2021

For more information email:

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF).

