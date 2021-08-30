AstraZeneca and Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) launch Kamba Ya Shanga - a commitment to patients

The Kamba Ya Shanga initiative is a pharmacist-led disease management and referral programme aimed at improving patient outcomes for chronic conditions, connecting all key healthcare players along the patient’s disease management journey. Through the programme patients will be uniquely identified by the pharmacist, have their chronic disease treatment and medication monitored, receive support that ensures optimal treatment and correct use of devices; and be seamlessly referred by the Pharmacist to their General Practitioner should further consultation be required.

Dr. Daniella Munene, CEO of Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) said: “Pharmacists are very uniquely positioned to expand reach of healthcare services by participating more in the management of chronic diseases. From detection of poorly managed or undiagnosed disease to providing medication therapy management and counselling, pharmacists can have a positive impact on therapeutic outcomes in patients on long-term medication for both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Barbara Nel, AstraZeneca Country President for African Cluster (South Africa, Sub Sahara and French Speaking Africa) said: “At AstraZeneca we believe that patient experiences and outcomes are our shared responsibility, and that innovation doesn’t happen in isolation. Our Pharmacists play a critical role in the continuance of care for patients, especially in the current landscape. We are delighted to be partnering with PSK in the launch of Kamba Ya Shanga, which is a Swahili term that essentially means ‘a beautiful string of beads’. The string of beads represents the link between the patient, the pharmacist, and the doctor, transforming the ecosystem for patients, whilst enabling pharmacies to direct patients to a relevant healthcare professional and track their progress and response to medication.”

“By joining forces with PSK we look forward to making an even greater positive impact for patients and healthcare practitioners, achieving results that go beyond what any individual stakeholder can achieve. This is the value of partnerships, with the patient at the centre.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of AstraZeneca.

About Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK): The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) is the umbrella professional body for pharmacists that was formed to enable Pharmacists’ employ their professional expertise and safety in the care of patients. Since its formation, PSK continues to promote a common standard for professional conduct and code of ethics for its members, as well as advocate the welfare Pharmacists. Please visit www.PSK.or.ke .

About AstraZeneca: AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit www.AstraZeneca.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn @AstraZeneca .

Media files