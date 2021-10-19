RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Australian High Commissioner to Seychelles pays courtesy call on Minister Radegonde

Authors:

APO Importer

Minister Radegonde welcomed the new Australian High Commissioner, H.E Dr. Kate O’Shaughnessy, yesterday, Monday 18 th October 2021, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy. Dr. O’Shaughnessy presented her letter of credentials to the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, on Tuesday 19 th October 2021, in a ceremony at State House. She is the 16 th Australian High Commissioner accredited to Seychelles.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles

In his opening statement, Minister Radegonde said that: “The relations between our two countries have always been excellent since and even before the establishment of relations.” Minister Radegonde also added that Australia is amongst the countries with the largest Seychellois diaspora in the world.

Recommended articles

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss various areas of cooperation in which the two nations have worked together over the years. Among these is education, for which Minister Radegonde expressed gratitude to the Australian government for its assistance in training a large number of Seychellois nationals over many years. Furthermore, both diplomats emphasised the possibility of cooperating on various international platforms, such as the United Nations, on matters concerning “vulnerability” caused by climate change and other factors that Small Island States, like Seychelles faces constantly.

Other topics discussed were the effects of COVID-19 in Seychelles, Tourism, Fisheries and Agricultural sectors amongst others.

Also present at the meeting were, Ag. Principal Secretary, Ambassador Lalatiana Accouche, Director General for Bilateral Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta and First Secretary, Ms. Wendy Isnard.

Seychelles and Australia established diplomatic relations in 1976.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles.

Media files

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Seychelles 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Trending

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

Africa.com

MDXi Data Center Expands Lekki Facility; Launches New Facility Q1, 2022

MDXi

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) wins Best Islamic Trade Finance Institution award at the 2021 edition of the Global Islamic Finance Awards�

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

UNPOL Trains 80 Community Policing Focal Points in Torit on Human Rights, International Humanitarian Law

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)