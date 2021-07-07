Coca-Cola to Open New Digital Delivery Center in Johannesburg

Dublin’s digital hub will play a supporting role in Africa’s maturation process until Johannesburg is equipped to take on the local challenges and unique offerings that ultimately yield innovative, scalable solutions.

The initial recruiting focus resides in the data and analytics front, followed by software engineers and developers to fortify the diverse talent landscape.

Each delivery center offers exciting opportunities to learn, grow, and contribute to Coca-Cola’s journey to be a cutting-edge technology leader. Africa brings yet another dimension to the tech scene and complements the diverse, yet focused global initiative.

“We are looking for people who want to be part of building something – creating a strong community from the ground up,” said Sue Liderth, Vice President, Regional Delivery for Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions. “That kind of experience instills a lot of pride – not only in one’s work, but also for the company and the communities in which we work, live, and serve.”

