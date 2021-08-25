Congo Minister of Hydrocarbons Commends OPEC's Leadership in Africa's Oil & Gas Sector

The Secretary-General expressed that he had no doubts in his mind that the best days for the Congo were ahead and praised the Congo’s diligence in conforming to the agreements of the organization. He also welcomed OPEC member states and non-member states’ collaboration during the Covid-19 pandemic and added that in 2022 “under[the Congo’s] presidency hopefully we will begin to take stock of the impact of this virus not only on world populations but also on the world economy and the world of oil.”