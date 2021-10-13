Coronavirus: WHO Ghana Supports Ongoing COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout with Digital Tablets

“With funding support from the Government of Canada, WHO Ghana plans to present additional 500 digital tablets to the Ghana Health Service”, Dr Ohene hinted. The Programme Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Kwame Amponsa-Achiano, who received the items on behalf of the Ghana Health Service, expressed appreciation to the kind gesture.

Dr Amponsa-Achiano stated that the donation of the tablets was very timely and would be deployed immediately to the field for use in the ongoing vaccination campaign. The digital tablets are anticipated to be useful for data capturing in other health interventions beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.