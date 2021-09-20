Energy Capital & Power Partners with Oil and Gas Global Network for USAEF 2021

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Energy Capital &amp; Power (ECP) ( www.EnergyCapitalPower.com ) has entered into a partnership with Oil and Gas Global Network (OGGN) for coverage and promotion of the upcoming U.S.-Africa Energy Forum 2021 ( https://bit.ly/2VYB0Am ) taking place in Houston (December 9-10).

OGGN is one of the largest and most listened-to podcast networks for the global oil and energy industry, with episodes covering latest industry news and developments via insider commentary.

Under the partnership, OGGN will connect ECP with its global network, as well as feature ECP and the event sponsors on its podcasts in the run-up to the event. In addition, OGGN will produce live podcasts at USAEF 2021 to support the timely distribution of news and announcements originating from the conference.

Through two days of networking, presentations and panel-led discussions, USAEF 2021 will connect U.S. stakeholders with investment opportunities along the African energy value chain, and has already cemented partnerships between event organizers ECP and the African Energy Chamber’s U.S.-Africa Committee, the Texas-West Africa Chamber of Commerce, the Nigerian Gas Association, and more.

