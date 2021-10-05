Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, ITFC CEO announced as Islamic Trade Finance CEO of the Year Saudi Arabia 2021 and Islamic Trade Finance CEO of the Year Middle East at the 2021 Global Banking & Finance Awards�

Commenting on the achievement, Eng. Sonbol said: “I am honored to have won such prestigious awards among our peers in the industry. I dedicate this award to my team at ITFC who played a big role in this achievement and our partners and who have displayed strong resilience and trust in our capability to deliver more this year even amid a global pandemic.”

Since his appointment in 2016, Eng. Sonbol has overseen the strategic positioning of ITFC on global trade financing across the African, Asia and Arab regions and the strengthening of the role of the institution on flagship programs such as the Arab Africa Trade Bridges Program (AATB) and the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS).

ITFC, a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), has since its inception in 2008, risen to become one of the world’s most important facilitators of trade and financing in Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member-States and has been at the forefront of trade financing and economic recovery support during the pandemic. Eng. Sonbol’s leadership before and during the crisis that came with the Covid-19 pandemic has been a catalyzing force for the organization and its partners across the many regions it serves.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Contact Us: Twitter: @ITFCCORP Facebook: @ITFCCORP LinkedIn: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Tel: +966 12 646 8337 Fax: +966 12 637 1064 E-mail: ITFC@itfc-idb.org

About the International Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC): The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided US$55 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries’ needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.

Media files