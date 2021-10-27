FESPACO: More awards for "Above Water" - the first feature film directed by A�ssa Ma�ga

Watch the trailer: Marcher sur l'eau - Bande-annonce officielle - Orange Studio – YouTube (www.bit.ly/3n7t49i)

Download Press Kit (EN) – www.bit.ly/3jazzHa

Download Press kit (FR) – www.bit.ly/3FWXOSZ

The money associated with these prizes will be donated to the village of Tatiste in Niger where the film was shot, as well as to other local initiatives taking part in the fight against global warming.

The film also won the “Honorable Mention in the Environment category” on Friday evening at the 20th edition of the Innsbruck Nature Film Festival.

“ABOVE WATER” was also screened in July as an official selection in the “CINEMA FOR THE CLIMATE” section at the Cannes International Film Festival.

Produced by BONNE PIOCHE CINEMA and ECHO STUDIO, the film will be released in French theaters on November 10th distributed by LES FILMS DU LOSANGE, the same day in Maghreb, and on November 12th in sub-Saharan Africa distributed by PATHE BC AFRIQUE.

International Sales of the film are handled by ORANGE STUDIO.

“ABOVE WATER” Official Partner APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is delighted with the film's widespread success.

"Aïssa Maïga has made a film full of humanity that immerses the viewer in the daily life and difficulties of a West African community. Through this film, Aïssa has shown the world the extraordinary dignity of the West African people in the face of climate change and water shortages. I am very happy to see her work rewarded in this way, and all APO Group employees are very proud and honored to be the Official Partner of this film," said APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (www.Pompigne-Mognard.com).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of APO Group.

Press contacts: Above Water: Nicolas Pinault: pbca.presse@gmail.com

Media files