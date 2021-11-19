RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

From 2021 to 2022: The Cybersecurity Outlook

Authors:

APO Importer

There are several trends that have dominated the African cybersecurity landscape in 2021. The continent remains a point of investment interest as connectivity and mobility continue to grow – with only 38% of the population connected, there is massive opportunity compared with developed markets. This situation has seen a subsequent surge in investor attention, particularly in the FinTech and telco spaces, and an equally high, but concerning surge in cybercriminal activity.

KnowBe4
KnowBe4

“Cybercriminals see the opportunity in this new and formative market too,” says Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy & Evangelist at KnowBe4 Africa. “Considering that nearly half of the world’s 1.2 billion people registered for mobile money are based in Sub-Saharan Africa, and that 63% of the mobile dollar value is spent in this region, it makes sense that it has become a hot zone for investors and cybercriminals alike.”

Recommended articles

This trend towards Africa as the lucrative shores upon which these modern-day pirates beach their ships is one that will likely continue into 2022. Most countries in the region do not have adequate cybercrime regulations in place and face significant skills shortages. A low level of general awareness means most consumers do not know how to ensure that their online behaviour is secure and smart.

“Another issue is that a significant number of African businesses operate without basic cybersecurity controls in place” says Collard. “This makes them all ripe for the picking. A recent study undertaken by Sophos (https://bit.ly/3x9n84j) found that 58% of South African organisations experienced an increase in cyberattacks since the pandemic and KnowBe4’s September 21 survey (https://bit.ly/3cuXsWd) showed that 32% suffered a ransomware attack. What is also a concern is that identity fraud has seen a 337% increase (https://bit.ly/3kNkBaT) over the past two years.”

Add to this the recent SABRIC survey (https://bit.ly/3Fs6r7a) that underscored the growing threats of social engineering across online and mobile banking, and a complex and worrying picture emerges. The statistics, across the board, point to a consistent increase in attack numbers and sophistication. They also draw a red line under Africa – 2022 needs to be the year when the continent ramps up its cybersecurity efforts to protect citizens and economies.

“Another trend is public awareness,” says Collard. “This has remained consistent for many years, but it is becoming increasingly clear that educating people about the risks, and giving them the tools they need to combat the risks, is critical. If you look at mobile banking fraud, in most cases, the successful crimes were because of phishing and social engineering tactics.”

“Cyber extortion crime is another major trend. If you look at the ransomware events that dominated local headlines in 2021 the message is not just that ransomware can be lucrative, but that cybercriminals are combining various methods to make their cyber extortion more effective,” says Collard. “Demands are getting bigger and the impact more pernicious to our economy and society as a whole.”

In 2022, these attacks are going to worsen and their impact will become increasingly expensive as criminals up the ante. The groups that perpetrate the attacks know that this is a lucrative gig, so why would they stop? For the organisation, it could cost them money and reputation. For the public sector, it could cost citizens access to critical infrastructure, and worryingly, the public sector is extremely vulnerable.

“Only 30% of the South African public sector feels prepared for the cyber extortion onslaught,” says Collard. “The fact that the sector admits it is not prepared for this, and the fact it is an attractive target, means that its security has to become a priority. There also needs to be more of a focus on mobile malware and cryptocurrency attacks. These are set to become more targeted and capable over the next year, so users need to be aware of the risks and the scams.”

Finally, 2022 will very likely come with more deep fake technology in social engineering attacks such as phone phishing. Likewise, the increased use of IoT devices, often implemented with default passwords and gaping vulnerabilities, will put organisations at risk.

“What this means for the future is that individuals and organisations need to expect more high-impact extortion attacks and more data breaches,” concludes Collard. “It is critical that there is more investment into upskilling and focus on collaboration between public and private sectors. Initiatives such as South Africa’s cybersecurity alliance (https://bit.ly/3oL7msy) aim to achieve exactly that.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of KnowBe4.

Media files

KnowBe4
KnowBe4 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

Baby mama drama strikes Dennis Itumbi

2 key rituals done at Shebesh's wedding and their meanings [Photos]

2 key rituals done at Shebesh's wedding and their meanings [Photos]

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Eddie Butita: How Bahati and Diana stole and sold my show [Video]

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

'I'm sorry I threw you out there' - Annie Idibia tenders apology to 2Face Idibia and all as she turns 37

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Trending

National and international laws are failing to protect women and girls from online sexual exploitation and abuse

Equality Now

Verdant Capital closes four private equity-related transactions in South Africa

Verdant Capital

Laureates from Ghana, Palestine and Peru win 2021 UNESCO-Japan Prize on Education for Sustainable Development

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Jambojet Partners with Cellulant to Reward Customers with Discount Vouchers Ahead of the Christmas Season

Cellulant