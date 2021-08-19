H.E. Hajia Alima Mahama- Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Deputy Energy Minister- Hon. Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, GIPC CEO- R. Yofi Grant, NPA CEO- Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and, the CEOs’ of TULLOW GHANA LIMITED, Petroleum Commission, Ghana, and other key executives in the oil and gas sector joined the Minister for the opening ceremony.
Ghana Officially Opens Pavilion at the Offshore Technology Conference in Texas
On Monday, August 16, 2021, Minister of Energy, the Honourable Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in a brief ceremony, officially opened Ghana’s pavilion at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), at the NRG Park in Houston Texas.
The conference is a global gathering of actors in the Oil and gas industry, for knowledge sharing of technological advancements and breakthroughs in the industry.
With Openness, Optimism, and rewarding Opportunities, Ghana continues to remain the best Investment destination in West Africa.
