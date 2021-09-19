Global Forum Secretariat, African Development Bank and World Bank Group deliver new manual on Exchange of Information for tax purposes

The previous edition of the manual, issued in 2013 by the Global Forum and the World Bank Group, was dedicated to exchange of information on request and spontaneous exchange of information. This new edition covers a broader range of exchange-of-information tools, such as tax examinations allowing two or more jurisdictions to conduct simultaneous audits of person(s) of common or complementary interest, or tax examinations abroad to collect information in a foreign jurisdiction.

The manual can easily be tailored to address a jurisdiction’s specific needs. It also provides checklists and various template letters to deal with the main forms of communications carried out by EOI units.

French, Spanish and Portuguese versions of the manual will be published over the coming months.

Click here to download the manual - https://bit.ly/3CpmHo6 Click here to access more resources - https://bit.ly/3EpDtFf

About the Global Forum: The Global Forum is the leading multilateral body mandated to ensure that jurisdictions around the world adhere to and effectively implement both the standard of transparency and exchange of information on request and the standard of automatic exchange of information. These objectives are achieved through a robust monitoring and peer review process. The Global Forum also runs an extensive capacity-building programme to support its members in implementing the standards and help tax authorities make the best use of cross-border information sharing channels.

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 37 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: j.mp/AfDB_Media .

