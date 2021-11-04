Hitachi Energy advances a sustainable energy future for all

“It is crucial that we take on the challenge of accelerating the pace of change. We need to support this global challenge with global solutions, and that is where Hitachi Energy stands to play a key role,” says Naicker. As an example of its commitment, Hitachi Energy has announced the details of its broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) shareholding structure implemented on 23 August 2021 with ‘The Power Grids South Africa Education Trust’ and strategic shareholder Ubora Investment Group (Pty) Ltd.

The Education Trust was established to contribute to the empowerment and upliftment of black women in South Africa in accordance with the spirit and purpose of the *B-BBEE Act and Codes. The trustees will identify and select black females as beneficiaries of scholarships, bursaries and awards for study and research in engineering and related fields of study.

The Ubora Investment Group (Pty) Ltd. is a black women-owned, female-led industrial supply group committed to excellence in sustainable industrial supply. Ubora invests in sustainable companies that deliver quality in all aspects of their business, with the goal of contributing to the growth and development of the South African economy and its people.

“We invest in energetic enterprises showing initiative and resourcefulness, as well as the necessary agility to adapt and respond to change, in order to build high-quality products and offer exceptional services to the people of South Africa in the pursuit of a sustainable and prosperous future for all,” mentions Claire Du Bourg, CEO of the Ubora Investment Group.

The Ubora Investment Group is a subsidiary of the Kutana Group of companies, led by Thoko Mokgosi-Mwantembe, who will join the board of Hitachi Energy South Africa (Pty) Ltd. Ms. Mokgosi-Mwantembe has extensive commercial leadership experience from pharmaceuticals to ICT to financial services. “Through strategic investments in businesses, our aim is to support these businesses as a whole – maintaining their established success while ensuring quality of life for employees, their families and the communities involved,” concludes Mokgosi-Mwantembe.

“We are excited to announce the details of this shareholding structure, which is an important part of our commitment to empowering the communities we work with, as well as making a meaningful contribution to our industry, where we are positioning ourselves as a market leader. Our main focus will continue to be the improved management of networks for utilities and assisting them with the energy transition to the ‘grid of the future’, in addition to maintenance and lifecycle extension,” adds Naicker.

“Collaborating closely with our customers and partners gives our people the leading edge to be able to co-create innovative solutions based on pioneering technology, while at the same time leveraging both digital and energy platforms to evolve a sustainable global energy landscape.”

*Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) is an integration programme launched by the South African government to reconcile South Africans and address the inequalities of apartheid by attempting to compensate for land that was repossessed from Africans.

