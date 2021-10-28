Marriott International Signs Agreement with The Red Sea Development Company to Bring St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and EDITION to Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Project

The St. Regis Red Sea Resort

Solidifying St. Regis’ position as a global leader in luxury, The St. Regis Red Sea Resort marks the brand’s introduction in Saudi Arabia and the continued growth of its portfolio in the Middle East. Situated on a private island, the resort is expected to feature 90 villas, two signature restaurants, an outdoor pool, fitness centre, and spa, in addition to a Children’s Club. Expected to open in 2023, the exclusive resort will offer the brand’s visionary spirit, avant-garde style and bespoke service.

The Red Sea EDITION

EDITION Hotels redefine the concept of luxury by offering an unexpected collection of one-of-a-kind hotels. Located on the Red Sea Project's main island, Shaura, The Red Sea EDITION is slated to open in 2023 with 240 guestrooms, including one-, two- and three-bedroom suites. The property is set to reflect the best of its location's cultural and social milieu and of the time. The hotel plans to offer two signature restaurants, a destination bar, beach bar, fitness centre, a swimming pool, and spa. EDITION Hotels is the collaboration between hotel visionary and cultural icon Ian Schrager and Marriott International.

John Pagano, CEO at The Red Sea Development Company commented, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome Marriott International to The Red Sea Development Company family. Securing globally esteemed and recognized brands such as St. Regis Hotels & Resorts and EDITION operating our luxury resorts is a significant and positive step forward for our flagship destination. We are very much looking forward to working hand in hand with Marriott International to deliver unique and immersive guest experiences underpinned by a commitment to enhancing the environment and uplifting local communities as we endeavor to stay true to our regenerative promise.”

The Red Sea Project, one of the first ‘giga’ projects announced by Saudi Arabia’s government, is an ambitious regenerative landmark project, covering 28,000 square kilometers on the west coast of the country. The destination is expected to offer a new type of barefoot luxury experience and is being developed with the highest standards of sustainability. With an archipelago of more than 90 untouched natural islands, as well as dormant volcanoes, desert, mountains and cultural sites, the project is expected to deliver new levels of service excellence, using technology to enable a seamless personalized experience that aims to position Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map.

About Marriott International: Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,800 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program.

About The Red Sea Development Company: The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC - www.theredsea.sa) is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. TRSDC was established to drive the development of The Red Sea Project (https://bit.ly/3CjcgTf), a luxury, regenerative tourism destination that will set new standards in sustainable development (https://bit.ly/3jJBOSn) and position Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map.

The project is being developed over 28,000 km2 of pristine lands and waters along Saudi Arabia’s west coast and includes a vast archipelago of more than 90 pristine islands. The destination (https://bit.ly/3Botq0g) also features sweeping desert dunes, mountain canyons, dormant volcanoes, and ancient cultural and heritage sites. It is designed to include hotels, residential properties, leisure, commercial and entertainment amenities, as well as supporting infrastructure that emphasizes renewable energy and water conservation and re-use, as well as a circular waste management system to achieve zero waste to landfill.

Activity for the first phase (https://bit.ly/3mlLWCg) of development is well underway and is on track to be completed by the end of 2023. The project has surpassed significant milestones, with over 600 contracts signed to date, worth nearly SAR 18 bn ($4.7bn).

