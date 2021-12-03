RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Minister Thoko Didiza welcomes opening of 100% black-owned winery by children of farm labourers

Authors:

APO Importer

The Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza (MP), welcomes the opening of a 100% black-owned winery by the children of farm labourer.

Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development: Republic of South Africa
Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development: Republic of South Africa

Klein Goederust is the first and only 100% black-owned wine farm in Franschhoek. The 116-year-old Klein Goederust farm was solely acquired from the savings of many years by the son of a farm labourer.

Recommended articles

“The opening of wine tasting room and restaurant at Klein Goederust farm tomorrow is testimony to government’s efforts of ensuring equitable access and participation of black people in the wine value chain and the wine industry,” said Minister Didiza.

The owner and Chief Executive Officer of the 10-hectare Klein Goederust farm, Mr Paul Siguqa, acquired the farm in 2019 in a dilapidated state and in the last three years he focused on land and soil analysis, correction and planting of new vines with the help of government. He also renovated historic buildings on the farm.

“I want to change the narrative that children of farm labourers are condemned to life of working on white-owned farms and can never really own part of this industry,” said Mr Siguqa.

The minister also emphasised that the opening of Klein Goedrust will contribute positively to the wine and tourism industry of Franschhoek, and the province of the Western Cape. The government assisted Mr Siguqa with a tractor and an irrigation system.

The neighbouring farms and Franschhoek Tourism have warmly welcomed the opening of Klein Goedrust and have shown support, and the owners of the neighbouring La Motte Wines have offered to mentor Mr Siguqa.

The Klein Goedrust wine tasting room and restaurant will official open its doors tomorrow 3 December 2021.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development: Republic of South Africa.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

4 side effects of being a virgin for too long, according to research

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

Zari Hassan lectures Tanzanians over her viral black innerwear video

DP Ruto's firm wins Sh190M Nairobi county gov't tender

DP Ruto's firm wins Sh190M Nairobi county gov't tender

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

Betty Kyallo shares photos of the first Subaru she bought after joining KTN

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

North Korean man who smuggled 'Squid Game' into the country to be sentenced to death

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Yvette Obura’s heartwarming message to Diana Marua excites Kenyans

Trending

Coronavirus - South Africa: Limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission by avoiding super spreader events

National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD)

Merck Foundation releases two new songs 'Girl Can' and 'Yes, You Can' to support girls' education and mark the International Day of Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls

Merck Foundation

U.S.-Africa Partnership Key to Determining Africa's Energy Future

Energy Capital & Power

Nuclear Technology Imbizo 2021 announced in South Africa

Nuclear Industry Association of South Africa (NIASA)