Nestl� Cameroon Launches �Live Strong with Iron� Campaign

This conference is held in a context marked by the prevalence of anemia among children under 5 years of age and women, which is an indicator of malnutrition and a predictor of the future of families and the nation. Indeed, anemia which is most often due to an insufficient intake of IRON in the diet is a serious public health problem in Cameroon. According to statistics, 6 out of 10 children under the age of 5 have anemia [1] In addition, 40% of women aged 15 to 49 suffer from anemia [2].

This situation justifies the urgency of concerted action involving all actors including the State, private sector, academics, researchers, health professionals, the media, opinion leaders and civil society to improve the nutritional situation of families in Cameroon.

Robert HELOU, Nestlé Cameroon Managing Director affirms that «The campaign we are launching today inaugurates a series of activities that Nestlé Cameroon will carry out in collaboration with all stakeholders in nutrition, to help families in Cameroon consume iron-rich foods. Through it’s MAGGI seasoning, NIDO milk, CERELAC infant cereal, all enriched with IRON, Nestlé is making its contribution to improving the quality of life for all.

But only concerted action involving all actors will make it possible to effectively combat iron deficiency anemia in Cameroon».

Echoing Nestlé's purpose, which is based on the belief that we unlock the power of food, to improve the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come, Nestlé is certainly positioning itself as a major player in promoting healthy, affordable, accessible and sustainable food in Cameroon.

[1] 26% in the mild form, 29% in the moderate form and 2% in the severe form. Cf. EDS-MICS 2018, p.36

[2] 22% in the mild form, 17% in the moderate form and 1% in the severe form. See EDS-MICS 2018, p. 37

