RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

New Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea Presents Credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva

Authors:

APO Importer

Juan Ndong Nguema Mbengono, the new Permanent Representative of Equatorial Guinea to the United Nations Office at Geneva, today presented his credentials to Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Geneva. 

United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG)
United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG)

Mr. Nguema Mbengono is also serving as Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Switzerland. Prior to his arrival to Switzerland, he had been serving as Equatorial Guinea’s Ambassador to Brazil since 2018. He was Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Equatorial Guinea starting 2015 and Vice Minister for National Security starting 2013. He served as an advisor to the President on national security starting 2016, and as a member of the National Council for the ruling party, the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea.

Recommended articles

Mr. Nguema Mbengono served as Equatorial Guinea’s Ambassador to Morocco, concurrently serving as non-resident Ambassador to Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria, from 2002 to 2011. He was Ambassador to Gabon starting 2012. He was posted in Cuba starting 2000, and in Cameroon starting 1995 in different capacities. He has also represented Equatorial Guinea in many regional and international conferences and meetings.

Mr. Nguema Mbengono completed professional studies at the Yaoundé Cameroon Police School for complete training of commissioners (1985-1989) and the Saint-Cyr-Au-Mont D’Or France Police School (1992). He was born on 27 May 1961 and is married with five children.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG).

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

How Janet Mbugua's husband Eddie landed Sh240 million deal with Chinese investors

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Sh79,000 per month jobs for Kenyans without degrees

Diamond Platnumz splashes Sh5.2 Million on new Gold & Diamonds Chain [Video]

Diamond Platnumz splashes Sh5.2 Million on new Gold & Diamonds Chain [Video]

Alikiba's Wife Amina reveals name of their 2nd born son for the first time

Alikiba's Wife Amina reveals name of their 2nd born son for the first time

Trending

Top 50 Women in Corporate Africa Revealed after Data-Driven Research

Africa.com

Clickatell Announces Chat Commerce Platform with New Payment Capabilities

Clickatell

Junior Avengers emerge victors of the Immy Mudoola Cup

Uganda Rugby Union

ICC Concludes Confirmation of Charges Hearing in Said Case

International Criminal Court (ICC)