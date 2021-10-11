RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

President Kenyatta Holds Talks With UN Secretary General Antonio Guteress In New York

Authors:

APO Importer

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday held bilateral talks with the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guteress at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Presidency of the Republic of Kenya
Presidency of the Republic of Kenya

The President, who is in the US on a two-day official visit, and the UN boss discussed several subjects of global importance among them the security and humanitarian crises in Haiti and Ethiopia's Tigray region as well as preparations for the forthcoming UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

Recommended articles

On Ethiopia, the President and his host agreed to continue engaging the Ethiopian government and other actors in the internal conflict with a view of finding a lasting solution to the crisis.

On the political and humanitarian situation in Haiti, the President and Mr Guteress resolved to continue rallying the international community to stand in solidarity with the people of the troubled Carribean nation as it navigates its way out of the current crisis.

Once again, President Kenyatta affirmed Kenya's commitment to the attainment of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and assured Mr Guteress of the country's determination to continue working with his office in advancing the United Nations agenda globally.

The President, who was accompanied to the meeting with Mr Guteress by Kenya's Permanent Representative to the UN Amb Martin Kimani, will later on Monday witness the signing of a business pact between KEPSA and the Corporate Council on Africa, the largest umbrella body of US companies operating in Africa.

On Tuesday, the Head of State will chair a UN Security Council session on diversity, state building and peace before participating in an International Peace Institute's Global Leaders' discussion on the UN Secretary General's Common Agenda report.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Republic of Kenya.

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Trending

WHO recommends groundbreaking malaria vaccine for children at risk

World Health Organization (WHO)

Khato Civils Announces Drive To Mentor Next Generation Of African Firms

Khato Civils

Thousands of Zambian smallholders to benefit from EUR 30 million (635m ZK) agriculture investment initiative launched by Zanaco and Team Europe

European Investment Bank (EIB)

MoFAIC Receives Credentials Copy from New Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UAE

United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation