Raha Limited unveils Azure Stack in Tanzania

According to Reuben Lucas, Acting CEO Raha Limited, “The demand for Cloud migration has been growing steadily in Tanzania and, our expertise in the ICT space helps us partner with local businesses as they digitally transform. The deployment of Azure Stack in the country is yet another milestone achieved as we continue to help foster stronger economic and technological advancement as never seen before in Tanzania”.

Adil El Youssefi, Regional CEO of Liquid Telecom East Africa, said, “The investment into opening the first multi-tenanted Azure Stack hub in Tanzania and the Azure Stack hub deployed in Kenya last year are strategic moves that emphasise our commitment to our customers. Our customers in the EAR borders can rest assured that their IT environments are supported and secure round the clock”.

Raha Limited is taking the centre-stage to drive Tanzania’s digital transformation with our complete managed Cloud offering on Azure and Azure Stack. This is backed by our extensive and resilient fibre infrastructure across the continent. With each milestone, the organisation continues to foster economic and technological advancement in the country and the East Africa region at large.

About Raha Limited: Raha is Tanzania’s leading Internet Service Provider. For over 17 years, the organisation has provided fast, reliable, high tech, and most importantly value-driven connectivity to homes, businesses, and organisations. Raha today serves over 1500 businesses and a growing number of retail customers with a range of connectivity solutions, including fibre, satellite, WiMAX, and Wi-Fi. https://bit.ly/3hFwejK

