RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  APO

Senegal's DG of Hydrocarbons to Speak at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Authors:

APO Importer

Engineer Thierno Seydou Ly, Director of Hydrocarbons, Ministry of Petroleum and Energies, Republic of Senegal will participate as a top speaker on a panel at MSGBC, Oil, Gas & Power 2021; Organized by Energy Capital & Power (EnergyCapitalPower.com), the conference will take place at the Centre International de Conferences Abdou Diouf (CICAD) in Dakar, Senegal during the 13-14th of December, 2021

Energy Capital & Power
Energy Capital &amp; Power

Engineer Thierno Seydou Ly, Senegal’s Director of Hydrocarbons for the Ministry of Petroleum and Energies has been confirmed as a speaker at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition, organized by Energy Capital & Power, which is taking place in Dakar on 13-14th December.

Recommended articles

Engineer Thierno Seydou Ly has a distinguished track record in the oil and gas industry. He has a variety of specialized skills in various disciplines including petroleum, natural gas projects, petroleum economics, chemical engineering, and reservoir engineering. His academic credentials as an Engineer include a Masters´ Degree from Ecole Polytechnique and Oil Field Exploitation and Project Development from IFP School.

“The Ministry of Petroleum and Energies is one of the crucial players in Senegal´s energy sector in ensuring the promotion, exploration and management of hydrocarbons. We are very pleased that Thierno Seydou Ly will attend and speak at this year’s conference and unpack developments in Senegal’s hydrocarbons sector,” says Sandra Jeque, ECP International Conference Director.

Within the structure of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energies, the Director of Hydrocarbons works closely with all stakeholders in the entire energy value chain and is tasked with some of the most strategic decisions regarding the strategies devised, policy implementation and execution underway in the country.

In recent years, the Ministry has put in place a revised and updated institutional framework to maximize the overall competitiveness of Senegal’s energy sector. The Ministry of Petroleum and Energies is actively implementing the vision for the industry´s long-term development and its contribution to Senegal´s economic growth and socio-economic development, as articulated by H.E. President Macky Sall.

“Thierno Seydou Ly will be a particularly valuable participant at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition. We are honored to host him and hear his viewpoints about the Ministry of Petroleum and Energies´ important role in shaping the rapid development of Senegal´s oil & gas sector, particularly now with large-scale hydrocarbon production on the horizon over the course of 2023-2024,” Jeque, notes.

In response to growing demand for renewable power, and increasing interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed in Africa, Energy Capital & Power will hold the MSGBC Oil, Gas, & Power 2021 conference and exhibition during December 2021. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.

Media files

Energy Capital & Power
Energy Capital &amp; Power 649ff4d0-1389-4ea3-bb0e-59f35b6d4123

Authors:

APO Importer

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Diana Marua in jubilation as she celebrates new milestone [Photo]

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

Sonko’s reaction as daughter Sandra Mbuvi goes international

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

Amazing transformation of 21-year-old man bullied for being born different (video)

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

My sweet Larry Madowo - Edith Kimani's post that has Kenyans talking

Trending

Adapting to Keep People Living with HIV Taking their Treatment in the Central African Republic

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

On International Drug Users' Day, UNAIDS Calls for Action Against the Criminalization of People Who Use Drugs and for Community-led Harm Reduction Programmes

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Summit concludes with a call for action to reinvent the response to the HIV pandemic and end AIDS in Western and Central Africa

United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

Charting a Path for Africa; African Business and Policymakers Should Outline Energy Transition and ESG Policies at African Energy Week in Cape Town (By Tobi Karim)

African Energy Chamber