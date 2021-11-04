Senegal's DG of Hydrocarbons to Speak at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021

Engineer Thierno Seydou Ly has a distinguished track record in the oil and gas industry. He has a variety of specialized skills in various disciplines including petroleum, natural gas projects, petroleum economics, chemical engineering, and reservoir engineering. His academic credentials as an Engineer include a Masters´ Degree from Ecole Polytechnique and Oil Field Exploitation and Project Development from IFP School.

“The Ministry of Petroleum and Energies is one of the crucial players in Senegal´s energy sector in ensuring the promotion, exploration and management of hydrocarbons. We are very pleased that Thierno Seydou Ly will attend and speak at this year’s conference and unpack developments in Senegal’s hydrocarbons sector,” says Sandra Jeque, ECP International Conference Director.

Within the structure of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energies, the Director of Hydrocarbons works closely with all stakeholders in the entire energy value chain and is tasked with some of the most strategic decisions regarding the strategies devised, policy implementation and execution underway in the country.

In recent years, the Ministry has put in place a revised and updated institutional framework to maximize the overall competitiveness of Senegal’s energy sector. The Ministry of Petroleum and Energies is actively implementing the vision for the industry´s long-term development and its contribution to Senegal´s economic growth and socio-economic development, as articulated by H.E. President Macky Sall.

“Thierno Seydou Ly will be a particularly valuable participant at the MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition. We are honored to host him and hear his viewpoints about the Ministry of Petroleum and Energies´ important role in shaping the rapid development of Senegal´s oil & gas sector, particularly now with large-scale hydrocarbon production on the horizon over the course of 2023-2024,” Jeque, notes.

In response to growing demand for renewable power, and increasing interest by international stakeholders to invest, develop, and succeed in Africa, Energy Capital & Power will hold the MSGBC Oil, Gas, & Power 2021 conference and exhibition during December 2021. Focused on enhancing regional partnerships, spurring investment and development in the oil, gas and power sectors, the conference will unite regional international stakeholders with African opportunities, serving as a growth-oriented platform for Africa’s energy sector.

