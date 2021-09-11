Serengeti Intensifies Fight Against Poaching

The DC sounded the warning when he handed over prizes to the 2021 Serengeti Migration Marathon winners held in Mugumu recently. He also cautioned against warned invading wildlife conservation areas and grazing inside the park a home to variety of beautiful animals including the big five and great wildebeest migration. "We are very serious in protecting our national park (Serengeti National Park), the issue of conservation is a must and should not be regarded as political issue", the DC warned.