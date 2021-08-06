South Sudan: Thousands of people suffering the impact of flooding

“Intense and unrelenting for two years, the flooding is seriously degrading the ability of the people to cope and survive. Tens of thousands of people have been impacted,” Arafat Jamal, the Humanitarian Coordinator ad interim in South Sudan, said.

“What is occurring in Ayod is a distressing example of how a changing climate disrupts the normal patterns and intensifies the effects of flooding, leaving people disoriented and dispossessed. The people we met in Ayod and Canal faced acute humanitarian needs, yet their thoughts were directed to their brethren across the river, marooned on islands surrounded by water, sheltering under trees and unable to cross to safety,” the Humanitarian Coordinator added.

“I met with community leaders and women representatives, who told me that people have been arriving in search of safety daily as waters rise. This has placed increased pressure on their already meagre resources with communities surviving on fish and indigestible grasses. Urgent food assistance, shelter, kitchen items, medicines and access to clean water are especially needed,” Mr. Jamal stated.

Mr. Jamal pledged the support of the humanitarian community in favour of the flood affected people. A joint humanitarian team is in the process of providing for the basic needs of flood survivors in Ayod and beyond. ‘The imperative right now is to alleviate suffering, which we shall do with the resources at our disposal. But we must also help communities to adapt to change, and we are also investing in longer term interventions, such as dyke building, that will help communities to better withstand recurring climate shocks.’

The Humanitarian Coordinator noted that the situation witnessed in Ayod is just one example of the multiple reports received from across the country of people impacted by flooding thus far in 2021. Mr. Jamal pledged humanitarian support and called for increased investment in flood mitigation measures.